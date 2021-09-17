Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Zoetis by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus upped their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.08.

NYSE:ZTS traded down $1.48 on Friday, reaching $201.29. 7,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $95.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $210.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.48.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total value of $300,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,144.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,003 shares of company stock worth $9,711,854 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.