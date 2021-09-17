Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $3.61 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $108,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,527,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 199.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 26,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $229,000.

NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $117.22. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,315. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.20.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

