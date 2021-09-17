Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $4.92 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 170.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in 3M by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in 3M by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of 3M by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 26,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Argus increased their price target on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.85.

In other 3M news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MMM stock opened at $180.36 on Friday. 3M has a twelve month low of $156.13 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.02 and its 200-day moving average is $196.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

