Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $5.54 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,424 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV opened at $82.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.24. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.99 and a 12 month high of $83.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.