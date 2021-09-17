Cresset Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 28.3% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 74,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,157,000 after acquiring an additional 16,399 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Baidu by 12.0% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Baidu by 0.6% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,495,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,089,000 after purchasing an additional 60,406 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Baidu during the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baidu stock traded up $3.41 on Friday, hitting $162.97. The stock had a trading volume of 48,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,647,644. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $54.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.24 and a 52-week high of $354.82.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BIDU shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $283.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

