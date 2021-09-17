Cresset Asset Management LLC Increases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,017 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in The Boeing by 8.8% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 8.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,507 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Boeing by 12.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $56,463,000 after purchasing an additional 25,916 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Boeing by 48.8% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,219 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,271,000 after purchasing an additional 16,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Boeing during the second quarter worth about $1,199,000. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Boeing alerts:

NYSE:BA traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.82. 35,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,250,458. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.63 and a 200 day moving average of $235.44. The stock has a market cap of $125.92 billion, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.44.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.