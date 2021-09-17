Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,513 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 15.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $187,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,219 shares in the company, valued at $23,656,159.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $1,264,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,875 shares of company stock worth $15,362,110 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRSP shares. TheStreet upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

CRSP stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.86. 777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,464. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.21. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 2.25. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $79.31 and a 1 year high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. The company had revenue of $900.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.05 million. Research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

