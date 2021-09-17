Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,888 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Mondelez International by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore boosted its position in Mondelez International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.39. The stock had a trading volume of 38,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,034,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $65.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.25.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

