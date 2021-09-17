Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,831 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock opened at $135.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.58. The stock has a market cap of $121.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

