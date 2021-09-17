Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 836 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,590 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,066,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,911,000 after acquiring an additional 13,081 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.55.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total value of $17,776,615.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,447 shares of company stock valued at $33,808,533. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTU stock opened at $568.17 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $295.37 and a twelve month high of $582.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $155.16 billion, a PE ratio of 76.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $539.32 and a 200 day moving average of $465.06.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.