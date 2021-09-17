Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 79,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,683,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBEU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,942,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,287,000 after buying an additional 38,072,930 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $5,023,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 76,084 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,040,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth $579,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF stock opened at $59.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.65.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.