Cresset Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 583.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,053 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,430 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 121,463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,170,000 after buying an additional 15,863 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,415 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 21.6% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 518,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,245,000 after buying an additional 92,116 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 345,761 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $18,848,000 after buying an additional 176,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UBER opened at $39.77 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.89 and a one year high of $64.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.94 billion, a PE ratio of -61.75 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.57.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

