Cresset Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in AbbVie by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,826,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,623,000 after purchasing an additional 103,972 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in AbbVie by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,728,000 after buying an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,121,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,321,000 after buying an additional 59,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 309,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,474,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.47.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie stock opened at $107.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $190.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

