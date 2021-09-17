Cresset Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,045,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,095,000 after buying an additional 160,355 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,675,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,038,000 after acquiring an additional 366,601 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,572,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 1,289,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,309,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,042,000 after purchasing an additional 121,276 shares during the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.82. 90,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,678,394. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $184.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.15 and a 200 day moving average of $167.83.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

