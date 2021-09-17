Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 1,768 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Square by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Square by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Square by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 41,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Square by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 138,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,352,000 after purchasing an additional 17,191 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Square by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 57,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,122,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.58.

NYSE:SQ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $255.10. 10,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,438,704. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $259.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.06. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.31 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The company has a market capitalization of $117.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.77, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.43.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total value of $2,414,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,025,643.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 493,992 shares of company stock worth $124,873,619. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

