Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 296,168 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 77.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296,168 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $52.66 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.41.

