Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 5,184 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,184 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,349 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,759,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 310.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,772,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,141 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 6,700,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,228,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,719,000 after acquiring an additional 794,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of AGG traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.79. 11,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,761,101. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $118.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.02 and its 200-day moving average is $115.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.