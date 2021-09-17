Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 7,759 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,759 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

MO traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $48.77. The company had a trading volume of 16,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,242,682. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.79. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The firm has a market cap of $89.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 82.57%.

MO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

