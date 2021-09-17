Cresset Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,257 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,206,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 181.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 65,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 148,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 25,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 121,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCL stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $21.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.11.

