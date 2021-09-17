Crewe Advisors LLC Acquires 2,458 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 4.6% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $18,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.2% during the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 25,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,868,000 after buying an additional 10,553 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,908,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 72.1% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 12,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $222.00. 1,459,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,180,193. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.43. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $142.09 and a 52-week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

