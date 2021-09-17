Crewe Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,638 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arch Capital Group LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 969,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 79,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 27,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $17,714,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.58. 23,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,957. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.08 and its 200 day moving average is $50.39. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $53.11.

