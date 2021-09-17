Crewe Advisors LLC Has $1.43 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.4% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 67.2% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $2.68 on Friday, hitting $408.43. 523,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,914,223. The business has a 50-day moving average of $407.24 and a 200 day moving average of $388.50. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $295.04 and a fifty-two week high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

