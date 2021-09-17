Crewe Advisors LLC Has $24.49 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 6.1% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $24,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $268.33. 32,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,727. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $175.98 and a 52 week high of $277.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $269.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.78.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

