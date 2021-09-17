Crewe Advisors LLC Has $40.01 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,354 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 9.9% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $446.19. 412,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,256,945. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $320.92 and a 52 week high of $456.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $444.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $424.19.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

