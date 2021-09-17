Crewe Advisors LLC Has $8.14 Million Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Crewe Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,992 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Crewe Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $8,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Health & Science University grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Health & Science University now owns 2,831,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,823,000 after buying an additional 629,378 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 667,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,203,000 after buying an additional 90,512 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 504,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,323,000 after buying an additional 33,136 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 484,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,692,000 after buying an additional 30,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 391,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,903,000 after buying an additional 17,987 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ESGV traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $82.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,360. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $58.76 and a 12 month high of $84.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.71.

