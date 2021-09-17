Crewe Advisors LLC Purchases 2,570 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.5% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 236,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,196,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 116,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 217,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $52.33. The company had a trading volume of 241,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,386,135. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.41. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

