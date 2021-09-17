Crewe Advisors LLC Raises Position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) by 2,925.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,378 shares during the quarter. Qualtrics International makes up 0.3% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qualtrics International were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 370,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,639 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,178,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 32,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,519,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 2nd quarter valued at $557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Qualtrics International stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.08. The company had a trading volume of 15,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,745. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -75.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $57.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.68.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.66 million. Qualtrics International’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

In other news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $74,101.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,175,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,003,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,346 shares of company stock valued at $385,903. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.