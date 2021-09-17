Crewe Advisors LLC Sells 28,933 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Crewe Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,933 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Crewe Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $7,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 95.2% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 27,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 13,632 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 64.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 39,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 31,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VSGX traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $63.75. 4,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,771. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.99 and a 200-day moving average of $63.51. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $65.88.

