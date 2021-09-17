Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Buys 196,356 Shares

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 196,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.02 per share, with a total value of $6,090,963.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 309,022 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.93 per share, with a total value of $9,558,050.46.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 18,249 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $565,536.51.

On Friday, September 3rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 46,173 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,420,281.48.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 40,761 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,181,253.78.

On Monday, August 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 25,917 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.70 per share, for a total transaction of $743,817.90.

On Friday, August 27th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 8,050 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $228,459.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 46,967 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,336,211.15.

On Monday, August 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 164,668 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.64 per share, for a total transaction of $4,386,755.52.

On Friday, August 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 47,737 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,257,869.95.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 359,673 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.79 per share, for a total transaction of $9,635,639.67.

NASDAQ CRCT traded down $0.97 on Friday, reaching $30.36. 970,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,751. Cricut, Inc. has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $47.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.34.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cricut by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 8.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRCT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays cut shares of Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cricut presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

