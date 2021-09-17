Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Buys $9,558,050.46 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 309,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.93 per share, with a total value of $9,558,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 196,356 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.02 per share, with a total value of $6,090,963.12.
- On Tuesday, September 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 18,249 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $565,536.51.
- On Friday, September 3rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 46,173 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.76 per share, with a total value of $1,420,281.48.
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 40,761 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $1,181,253.78.
- On Monday, August 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 25,917 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.70 per share, with a total value of $743,817.90.
- On Friday, August 27th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 8,050 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $228,459.00.
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 46,967 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.45 per share, with a total value of $1,336,211.15.
- On Monday, August 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 164,668 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.64 per share, with a total value of $4,386,755.52.
- On Friday, August 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 47,737 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.35 per share, with a total value of $1,257,869.95.
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 359,673 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.79 per share, with a total value of $9,635,639.67.
Cricut stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.36. 970,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,751. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.34. Cricut, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $47.36.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRCT. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the first quarter worth about $1,291,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Cricut in the first quarter worth approximately $346,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the first quarter valued at $1,062,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at $9,895,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 8.26% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently weighed in on CRCT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays downgraded Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cricut has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.
About Cricut
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
