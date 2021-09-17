Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Buys $9,558,050.46 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 309,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.93 per share, with a total value of $9,558,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 196,356 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.02 per share, with a total value of $6,090,963.12.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 18,249 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $565,536.51.

On Friday, September 3rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 46,173 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.76 per share, with a total value of $1,420,281.48.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 40,761 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $1,181,253.78.

On Monday, August 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 25,917 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.70 per share, with a total value of $743,817.90.

On Friday, August 27th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 8,050 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $228,459.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 46,967 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.45 per share, with a total value of $1,336,211.15.

On Monday, August 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 164,668 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.64 per share, with a total value of $4,386,755.52.

On Friday, August 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 47,737 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.35 per share, with a total value of $1,257,869.95.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 359,673 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.79 per share, with a total value of $9,635,639.67.

Cricut stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.36. 970,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,751. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.34. Cricut, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRCT. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the first quarter worth about $1,291,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Cricut in the first quarter worth approximately $346,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the first quarter valued at $1,062,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at $9,895,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRCT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays downgraded Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cricut has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

