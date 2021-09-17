Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.55 and last traded at $8.60. 6,550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 26,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.

The stock has a market capitalization of $193.71 million, a P/E ratio of 286.67 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 11.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.27.

Get Crimson Wine Group alerts:

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.39 million during the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 1.43%.

Crimson Wine Group Ltd. engages in the production and sale of luxury wines. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It also operates as an owner and operator of boutique, estate-based wineries that produce wines in the regions of California, Oregon and Washington.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Crimson Wine Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crimson Wine Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.