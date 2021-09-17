Critical Review: Ford Motor (NYSE:F) versus Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ford Motor and Lucid Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ford Motor $127.14 billion 0.43 -$1.28 billion $0.41 33.05 Lucid Group N/A N/A -$63.47 million N/A N/A

Lucid Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ford Motor.

Profitability

This table compares Ford Motor and Lucid Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ford Motor 2.50% 24.26% 3.11% Lucid Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.9% of Ford Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Lucid Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Ford Motor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ford Motor and Lucid Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ford Motor 1 4 10 0 2.60 Lucid Group 1 0 2 0 2.33

Ford Motor presently has a consensus target price of $14.81, indicating a potential upside of 9.32%. Lucid Group has a consensus target price of 23.33, indicating a potential upside of 1.63%. Given Ford Motor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ford Motor is more favorable than Lucid Group.

Summary

Ford Motor beats Lucid Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business. The Ford Credit segment comprises Ford Credit business on a consolidated basis, which is primarily vehicle-related financing and leasing activities. The company was founded by Henry Ford on June 16, 1903 and is headquartered in Dearborn, MI.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

