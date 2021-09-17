Critical Survey: Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) versus Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY)

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) and Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Heritage-Crystal Clean and Li-Cycle, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage-Crystal Clean 0 0 5 0 3.00 Li-Cycle 0 1 3 0 2.75

Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has a consensus price target of $31.40, suggesting a potential upside of 12.42%. Li-Cycle has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 54.29%. Given Li-Cycle’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Li-Cycle is more favorable than Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.9% of Heritage-Crystal Clean shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.3% of Li-Cycle shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Heritage-Crystal Clean shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heritage-Crystal Clean and Li-Cycle’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage-Crystal Clean $405.95 million 1.67 $11.94 million $0.38 73.50 Li-Cycle N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Heritage-Crystal Clean has higher revenue and earnings than Li-Cycle.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage-Crystal Clean and Li-Cycle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage-Crystal Clean 7.61% 12.41% 7.74% Li-Cycle N/A -267.10% -21.86%

Summary

Heritage-Crystal Clean beats Li-Cycle on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services. The Oil Business segment comprises of used oil collection, recycled fuel oil sales, used oil re-refining activities, and used oil filter removal and disposal services. The company was founded by Joseph Chalhoub in 1999 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

About Li-Cycle

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.