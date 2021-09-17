CROAT (CROAT) Price Reaches $0.0024 on Major Exchanges

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 17.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $212,691.01 and $67.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CROAT has traded up 5% against the dollar. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000049 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 89,216,849 coins. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

