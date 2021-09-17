Crocs (CROX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX):

9/15/2021 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $185.00 to $212.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/15/2021 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $215.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/15/2021 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $150.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/15/2021 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $152.00 to $174.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/15/2021 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $160.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Crocs had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $152.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $132.00.

7/23/2021 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $125.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $130.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $143.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $125.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $157.82 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $40.12 and a one year high of $159.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.99.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.61 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. Crocs’s revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $1,202,809.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,378,667.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total transaction of $604,544.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,206 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,903. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 916.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 39,931 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 495.4% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 88,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after acquiring an additional 73,751 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $1,390,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,339,000 after acquiring an additional 46,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,172,000 after acquiring an additional 117,538 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

