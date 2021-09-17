Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Director Ian Bickley Sells 5,000 Shares

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Director Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total transaction of $782,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Crocs stock traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,400,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,822. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.12 and a 1-year high of $161.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.99. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83.
Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The business had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.
CROX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.78.
Crocs Company Profile
Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.
