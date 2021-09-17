Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) President Sells $1,345,120.00 in Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) President Michelle Poole sold 8,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,345,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michelle Poole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Michelle Poole sold 7,637 shares of Crocs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,145,550.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of Crocs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total value of $604,544.04.

Shares of CROX stock traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,400,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,822. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $40.12 and a one year high of $161.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The business had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Crocs’s revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CROX. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Crocs from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Crocs from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 916.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 39,931 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 495.4% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 88,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after buying an additional 73,751 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $1,390,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,339,000 after buying an additional 46,543 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,172,000 after buying an additional 117,538 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

