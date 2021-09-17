Crown (CRW) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.76 Million

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Crown has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $641.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Crown has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crown coin can currently be bought for about $0.0628 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,260.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $618.76 or 0.01309263 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $238.19 or 0.00503999 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.59 or 0.00337691 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00056518 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003076 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001090 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,054,284 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.