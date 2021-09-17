Crowns (CWS) Price Hits $6.34 on Exchanges

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Crowns coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.34 or 0.00013312 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Crowns has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Crowns has a total market capitalization of $13.58 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crowns Coin Profile

Crowns (CWS) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,142,555 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Buying and Selling Crowns

