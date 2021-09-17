Crust Shadow Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $25,761.00 (CSM)

Crust Shadow (CURRENCY:CSM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Crust Shadow has a market cap of $4.48 million and $25,761.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust Shadow coin can now be bought for about $0.0448 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crust Shadow has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00059642 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002785 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.77 or 0.00134480 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $362.04 or 0.00763440 BTC.

About Crust Shadow

Crust Shadow (CSM) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

Buying and Selling Crust Shadow

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Shadow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Shadow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust Shadow using one of the exchanges listed above.

