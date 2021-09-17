CryptEx 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3,473.00 (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. During the last week, CryptEx has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One CryptEx coin can now be bought for $14.38 or 0.00030244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptEx has a market cap of $1.22 million and $3,473.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,520.39 or 0.99935908 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00071774 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00008409 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00067021 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00009032 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001238 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002117 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006049 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About CryptEx

CRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

