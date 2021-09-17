Cryptocean (CRON) Market Cap Hits $20.95 Million

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Cryptocean has a market capitalization of $20.95 million and approximately $957,990.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptocean coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.56 or 0.00005377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00058600 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002956 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.71 or 0.00131931 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013365 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00045601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

CRON is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

