CryptoFlow Tops 1-Day Volume of $854.00 (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 17th. CryptoFlow has a total market capitalization of $260,542.10 and approximately $854.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00071023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.30 or 0.00180760 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00118808 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,361.65 or 0.07123936 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,159.95 or 0.99940360 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $391.41 or 0.00829464 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoFlow Coin Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk

CryptoFlow Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFlow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

