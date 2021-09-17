CryptoFranc (XCHF) Price Hits $1.07 on Major Exchanges

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One CryptoFranc coin can now be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00002260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoFranc has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $45,057.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00059529 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.56 or 0.00134028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00013349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.75 or 0.00767040 BTC.

CryptoFranc Coin Profile

CryptoFranc (XCHF) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog . The official website for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch . CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFranc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoFranc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

