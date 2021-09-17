Cryptopay Market Cap Achieves $6.54 Million (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Cryptopay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0956 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptopay has a total market capitalization of $6.54 million and $12.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cryptopay has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptopay alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00058586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00132859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00013398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00046185 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Cryptopay Profile

Cryptopay is a coin. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 coins and its circulating supply is 68,381,075 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptopay is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptopay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Cryptopay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptopay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptopay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.