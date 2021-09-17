CryptoPing Price Tops $0.14 (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 33.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last week, CryptoPing has traded 43.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptoPing has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $38.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoPing coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00070066 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.52 or 0.00181605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.32 or 0.00119609 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,371.06 or 0.07158689 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,373.54 or 1.00601139 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.31 or 0.00824604 BTC.

CryptoPing Coin Profile

CryptoPing was first traded on June 8th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,244,286 coins. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

CryptoPing Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

