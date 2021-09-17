CryptoTask Reaches Market Capitalization of $635,374.10 (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. CryptoTask has a market capitalization of $635,374.10 and $40,285.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar. One CryptoTask coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000926 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00071357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00118386 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.93 or 0.00172755 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,475.61 or 0.07329000 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,571.13 or 1.00313016 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.37 or 0.00831604 BTC.

About CryptoTask

CryptoTask’s genesis date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,447,604 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask . CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

CryptoTask Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoTask should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoTask using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

