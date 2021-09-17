CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.00

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded down 16.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. In the last week, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000621 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoVerificationCoin has a market capitalization of $171,859.67 and $1.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00019818 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001276 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000162 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 48.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 105.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 51.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000122 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Profile

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. CryptoVerificationCoin’s official website is cryptoverificationcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoVerificationCoin is a platform for verification services related to the crypto-sphere. CVCC clears the project as SAFE only after it passes its project security parameters and safety guidelines. Like for developers, all background verification data are encrypted and saved only to be used in situations of frauds or exit scams. “

