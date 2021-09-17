CryptoVerificationCoin Price Reaches $0.30 on Major Exchanges (CVCC)

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded down 22.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last week, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded up 7% against the US dollar. CryptoVerificationCoin has a market capitalization of $172,633.88 and $1.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000621 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00021664 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001362 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000145 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin Profile

CVCC is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. The official website for CryptoVerificationCoin is cryptoverificationcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoVerificationCoin is a platform for verification services related to the crypto-sphere. CVCC clears the project as SAFE only after it passes its project security parameters and safety guidelines. Like for developers, all background verification data are encrypted and saved only to be used in situations of frauds or exit scams. “

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Trading

