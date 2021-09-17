CryptoVerificationCoin Price Tops $0.30 on Top Exchanges (CVCC)

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 17th. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. CryptoVerificationCoin has a total market cap of $172,633.88 and $1.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CryptoVerificationCoin

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. CryptoVerificationCoin’s official website is cryptoverificationcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoVerificationCoin is a platform for verification services related to the crypto-sphere. CVCC clears the project as SAFE only after it passes its project security parameters and safety guidelines. Like for developers, all background verification data are encrypted and saved only to be used in situations of frauds or exit scams. “

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Trading

